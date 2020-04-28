|
|
Dawna F. Myers George, 85, Somerset, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at home. Born March 11, 1935, in Johnstown, she was a daughter of Harvey and Edith (Brown) Evans. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, John Myers Jr. and Richard T. George; longtime companion, James McCorkle; grandchildren, Richard Grine Jr. and Tammy Pepon; brother, Donald Evans; and sister, Betty Reed. She is survived by children, Durinda Grine, of Somerset, Lucinda Yantus, of Jensen Beach, Fla., John (Silvia) Myers III, of Montrose, Colo., and Daniel (Wendy) Myers, of Vacaville, Calif.; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene Hahn; and brother, Edward Evans. She was a graduate of Dale High School and retired office manager for Mutual Aid Ambulance, Greensburg, for 25 years. She attended Geiger Church of the Brethren. Due to current health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to DEANER FUNERAL HOME, Stoystown. Condolences to the family may be offered at DeanerFuneralsAndCremations.com.