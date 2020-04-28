Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deaner Funeral Home Inc
133 E Main
Stoystown, PA 15563
(814) 893-5706
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawna George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawna F. George


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dawna F. George Obituary
Dawna F. Myers George, 85, Somerset, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at home. Born March 11, 1935, in Johnstown, she was a daughter of Harvey and Edith (Brown) Evans. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, John Myers Jr. and Richard T. George; longtime companion, James McCorkle; grandchildren, Richard Grine Jr. and Tammy Pepon; brother, Donald Evans; and sister, Betty Reed. She is survived by children, Durinda Grine, of Somerset, Lucinda Yantus, of Jensen Beach, Fla., John (Silvia) Myers III, of Montrose, Colo., and Daniel (Wendy) Myers, of Vacaville, Calif.; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene Hahn; and brother, Edward Evans. She was a graduate of Dale High School and retired office manager for Mutual Aid Ambulance, Greensburg, for 25 years. She attended Geiger Church of the Brethren. Due to current health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to DEANER FUNERAL HOME, Stoystown. Condolences to the family may be offered at DeanerFuneralsAndCremations.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dawna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -