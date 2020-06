Dayne L. Passaro, 58, of Penn, died Friday, June 5, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born June 24, 1961, in McKeesport, a son of Joan (McDonald) Passaro and the late Clarence "Cub" Passaro. Surviving are two children, Stephani Razey, of Crabtree, and Michael Passaro and his wife, Susan, of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren, Mikey Passaro, Lily Razey, Isabelle Morgan, Jacqulyn and Francesca Passaro; Dayne's girlfriend, Susan Basa, of Penn; a brother, Mark Passaro, of North Huntingdon; and a sister, Joan Vernon, of Ligonier. Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com