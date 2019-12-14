Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Dean H. Bork


1932 - 2019
Dean H. Bork Obituary
Dean H. Bork, 87, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Feb. 13, 1932, in Bovard, the son of the late Heinrich and Anna (Gnipp) Bork. Dean was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Murrysville, Mason of Philanthropy Lodge 225, Greensburg, and the Scottish Rite and the Syria Shrine of Pittsburgh. Prior to retirement, he worked as a printer for the Tribune-Review. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Esther (Chappell) Bork, and his son, Kevin D. Bork. Surviving are his son, Lance D. Bork and wife, Darla; grandchildren, L.J. Bork (Kensey) and Brittany Bork; great-grandchildren, Dawson and Declan Bork; brother-in-law, Rev. John Chappell (Charlotte); sisters-in-law, Sara Sheffler Chicka (Redi), Dorcas St. Clair and Ruth Nedrow (Tom); numerous nieces and nephews; and several cousins in Germany and Sweden.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Entombment will follow in the St. Clair Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 14, 2019
