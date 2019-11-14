|
Dean L. Musick, 94, of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Feb. 3, 1925, in Unity Township, a son of the late Ben F. and Mabel E. (Shirey) Musick. Dean was a World War II veteran, having served with the Navy, spending 25 months on the aircraft carrier, USS Bataan, which participated in five major engagements. Prior to retirement in 1981, Dean was postmaster at the Youngstown Post Office for more than 32 years. He also did construction work for many years. He was a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Youngstown, served on the Youngstown Water Authority and was a life member of the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a life member of the American Legion Post 982, where he had served as finance officer. His favorite pastimes included golfing, hunting, fishing, bingo and spending time with family. In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Musick, and a stepgrandson, David Baughman. He is survived by his wife of more than 72 years, Garnet (Harr) Musick; his daughter, Debra Musick; his son, Craig Musick and his wife, Mary Ann; his granddaughter, Colby Musick-Breegle and her husband, Scott; two brothers, Duane Musick (Pierrie) and Gerald Musick (Kay); in-laws, Joan Musick, Ken Harr and Alice Harr; step-grandsons, Paul Baughman (Laura) and Brian Baughman (Lori); six step-great-grandchildren, Sofie, Abbie, Paul David, Cassie, Jackson and Gaige; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dean's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the nursing staff at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for their compassionate care.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in the funeral home chapel with his pastor, the Rev. Sarah Rossing officiating. Military services accorded by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will be held immediately following services in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, PO Box 356, Youngstown, PA 15696 or to the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 283, Youngstown, PA 15696. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019