|
|
Dean "Milo" Trbovich, 66, of Glassport, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. He was born July 7, 1953, and was a son of the late Milan and Mary (Kovac) Trbovich. He is survived by a brother, Ken; sister, Aleta Spallone; nephews, Mark (Holly) and Brain Spallone; Mark's children, Gavin and Rachael; and cousins, aunts and uncles. After graduation from South Allegheny High School, he went to work at QuikPrint Co. and then USS Clairton Works, from which he retired. He was a decent, honest man who lived life on his own terms and who loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors in general. We will miss him greatly, and his passing leaves a huge void in our hearts.
Friends will be received from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Glassport, at which time a funeral blessing will be held with the Very Rev. Stevan Rocknage. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 8, 2019