Dean Weldon McIntire, 88, of Blairsville, formerly of New Florence, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. He was born Sept. 26, 1931, son of the late Hugh Raymond and Nellie Irene (Hysong) McIntire. He was raised in Robinson, and graduated in 1950 from Bolivar High School with three letters in football. He was a member of Company L., Blairsville and PA National Guard. He served with the 110th. Infantry Division 28, Army. He was a member of VFW Post 9310, Robinson since 1953. His was a retired bricklayer, Greensburg Chapter Bricklayers Union No. 9, member of Germany United Methodist Church and attended Alliance Church, Blairsville. He is survived by three daughters, Loreli (Dan) Kosmatine, of Greensburg, Melanie (Jerry) Foust, of Johnstown, and Kimberly (Cliff) Howard, of Blairsville; seven grandchildren, Misti (Jerry) Newhouse, of New Derry, Lauren (Derek) Foust, of New Hampshire, Sarah (Keith) Karwath, of Mechanicsburg, Joshua (Lindsey) Howard, of Penn Hills, Cathryn (Dulla) Foust, of Johnstown, Kayla (Will) Kosmatine, of Jeannette, and Kevin (Michaela) Foust, of Morgantown; eight great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Lyla Newhouse, Maliyah, Zadyn, Keely, Lakyn Wadley, and Theodore and Alexander Fludzinski; and companion of 14 years, Lois Hoffman, of Blairsville. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 36 years, Jean Ann (Letosky) McIntire; infant son, Brian Keith McIntire; brothers, George Hugh McIntire, of Vintondale, and Raymond Dale McIntire, of Robinson; and sister, Jean Irene McConnell, of Blairsville. Due to public health concerns, all services will be private at this time. Interment will be in Germany Lutheran Cemetery. The family was assisted by KENNETH A. STUART FUNERAL HOME, New Florence. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chestnut Hill Social Center, 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, PA 15717.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2020.