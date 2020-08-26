1/1
Deanna E. Forsythe
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deanna E. (Horvatin) Forsythe, 77, of Delmont, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. She was born Feb. 1, 1943, in McKeesport, to the late William and Goldie (Barlow) Horvatin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Melvin K. Forsythe; and a brother, Dave Horvatin. Deanna is survived by her five children, Robert (Cindy) Forsythe, Ruth (Tom) Nix, Tracey (Doug) Grubbs, Lisa (Bill) Musto, and John (Karla) Forsythe; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Rita (late Bob) Rotondo; two brothers, Wayne Horvatin and Ron (Debbie) Horvatin; sister-in-law, Karol Horvatin; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Please be advised that masks will be required and visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time. Funeral service and interment in Woodlawn Cemetery-Denmark Manor will be private. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
7247442721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved