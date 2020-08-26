Deanna E. (Horvatin) Forsythe, 77, of Delmont, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. She was born Feb. 1, 1943, in McKeesport, to the late William and Goldie (Barlow) Horvatin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Melvin K. Forsythe; and a brother, Dave Horvatin. Deanna is survived by her five children, Robert (Cindy) Forsythe, Ruth (Tom) Nix, Tracey (Doug) Grubbs, Lisa (Bill) Musto, and John (Karla) Forsythe; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Rita (late Bob) Rotondo; two brothers, Wayne Horvatin and Ron (Debbie) Horvatin; sister-in-law, Karol Horvatin; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Please be advised that masks will be required and visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time. Funeral service and interment in Woodlawn Cemetery-Denmark Manor will be private. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com
.