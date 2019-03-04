Deanna L. Milliron, 50, of Jeannette, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. She was born Feb. 23, 1969, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Joseph and Betty Jane Chiumento George. Deanna was a graduate of Penn Trafford High School; she worked as a waitress and also did masonry work. She is survived by her daughters, Felicia Moore and husband, Timothy, and Megan Milliron, all of Jeannette; grandchildren, Aubriella and Gyonna Moore, Juliano Harris, and Ma'Lonna Milliron; sisters, Angela George, of Jeannette, and Melanie Good, of Brownsville; brothers, Timothy George, Christopher George and wife, Amy, and Joseph George and wife, Crosina, all of Jeannette; a goddaughter, Karmen Kistner of Uniontown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4 until the time of service at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Living Word Congregational Church, 2003 Ridge Road, Jeannette, PA 15644, with Pastor Roy Aiken Jr. officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a GoFundMe page set up in Deanna's name. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019