Deanne (Mazeika) Kerrigan passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was born in 1953 to Vincent and Anne Mazeika, in New Kensington. Her grandparents were Lithuanian immigrants. She had a joyful childhood filled with fun, family and music. She experienced adventure: hiking in the Sierra Nevada, canoe and backpack trips with her brother and visits to California and Florida cousins. Deanne graduated from Valley High School in 1971 and later earned a bachelor of arts from California University of Pennsylvania. She taught elementary school in Milford Delaware and enjoyed the sunrises of Slaughter Beach. In Broomall, she met a big smiling Irishman, Terry Kerrigan. They were married in 1985. For many years she worked for Administrative Concepts Inc. In 1988, her son, Pat, was born. Visits to a Tom's River family cottage, the boardwalk at Seaside Heights and the Jersey shore filled many summer weekends. Halloween was always special. Easter and Thanksgiving saw trips to Aunt Mathilda's in New Kensington. She was a loyal and devoted daughter-in-law, stepping up when help was needed. She was a friend to the family cat and bulldog, the rabbits, squirrels and birds knew her for treats. Her quiet ways, thoughtfulness, friendship and laugh will be missed. She is survived by her husband, Terry; son, Pat; brother, Vince Mazeika and his wife, Christina; aunt, Mathilda Milauskas; and brothers-in-law, Tom, Tim, their families and numerous cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Anne. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to noon with a memorial service at noon Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at D'ANGOLELL MEMORIAL HOME, 2811 W. Chester Pk., Broomall. Streaming of memorial is available on the website: www.danjolell.com
. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to American Cancer Society
or Humane Society of America.