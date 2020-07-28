1/1
Deanne Kerrigan
1953 - 2020
Deanne (Mazeika) Kerrigan passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was born in 1953 to Vincent and Anne Mazeika, in New Kensington. Her grandparents were Lithuanian immigrants. She had a joyful childhood filled with fun, family and music. She experienced adventure: hiking in the Sierra Nevada, canoe and backpack trips with her brother and visits to California and Florida cousins. Deanne graduated from Valley High School in 1971 and later earned a bachelor of arts from California University of Pennsylvania. She taught elementary school in Milford Delaware and enjoyed the sunrises of Slaughter Beach. In Broomall, she met a big smiling Irishman, Terry Kerrigan. They were married in 1985. For many years she worked for Administrative Concepts Inc. In 1988, her son, Pat, was born. Visits to a Tom's River family cottage, the boardwalk at Seaside Heights and the Jersey shore filled many summer weekends. Halloween was always special. Easter and Thanksgiving saw trips to Aunt Mathilda's in New Kensington. She was a loyal and devoted daughter-in-law, stepping up when help was needed. She was a friend to the family cat and bulldog, the rabbits, squirrels and birds knew her for treats. Her quiet ways, thoughtfulness, friendship and laugh will be missed. She is survived by her husband, Terry; son, Pat; brother, Vince Mazeika and his wife, Christina; aunt, Mathilda Milauskas; and brothers-in-law, Tom, Tim, their families and numerous cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Anne. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to noon with a memorial service at noon Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at D'ANGOLELL MEMORIAL HOME, 2811 W. Chester Pk., Broomall. Streaming of memorial is available on the website: www.danjolell.com. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to American Cancer Society or Humane Society of America.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
JUL
29
Service
12:00 - 12:45 PM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
Interment
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Memories & Condolences
July 28, 2020
Debby and I are so very sorry for your loss. Sending our love and sympathy to you and family.
Tim Burns
Friend
July 28, 2020
Rest in peace my friend. I will miss you dearly. We've had a lot of fun times and talks at the kitchen table. You always called me your 911 I'm sorry I couldn't see you before you left us. I love you
Jeanne McCarthy
Friend
July 27, 2020
You will be missed by family and friends.
Diana Pinchok
Family Friend
July 27, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (Mazeika) Kerrigan Families for the loss of your loved one, Deanne, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
July 26, 2020
I guess Dee and I go back about 50 years when she was teaching in Delaware and living on Slaughter Beach. Her house became a refuge for many of us and we enjoyed regular taco dinners. When she left Delaware we became roommates on Sproul Road in Broomall. She had left teaching by then and gone into insurance and I continued in education. I was with her the night she met Terry....and as a bridesmaid at her wedding. Although we had both moved on and I rarely saw her, I always considered Dee a close friend. She was not one to go out and socialize or have lunch, but when I came back to the area, I always made a point to stop in. We lost touch again and I never realized how sick she was. I always remembered her birthday with a card on January 1st. I will certainly miss her and hope that she is at peace...My regards to Pat, Terry and Vince...All my love Arlene
Arlene Otis
Friend
