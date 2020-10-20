1/1
Debbie L. Smith
1979 - 2020
Debbie Lynn Smith, 40, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 27, 1979, in Jeannette, a daughter of Donald Smith Sr. and his wife, Kerri, of Jeannette, and the late Helen Crusan Smith. Debbie was a fun loving, caring sweet soul that would do anything she could for people. She will be deeply missed. Fly high sweet Angel. In addition to her mother, Debbie was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents. She is survived by her children, Shamar and Joy Abel; brothers, Donald Smith Jr., of Jeannette, Scott Smith and wife, Trisha, of Clemmons, N.C., and Cody Smith and wife, Melanie, of Greensburg; sisters, Mary Ann Smith, of Allentown, Pa., and Christyna Smith, of Greensburg; her partner and best friend, Robert Fields, of Jeannette; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. A celebration of Debbie's life will be held at a future date and time to be announced. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. are entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
