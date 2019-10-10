Home

Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Liturgy
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Deborah A. Carnes


1962 - 2019
Deborah A. Carnes Obituary
Deborah Ann Carnes, 57, of Greensburg, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. She was born July 1, 1962, in Greensburg, a daughter of Nicholas R. Long Sr., of Greensburg, and the late Shirley E. Bush Long. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church, Greensburg. In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by a daughter, Erica R. Carnes. In addition to her father, Debbie is survived by two sons, David J. Carnes, of Oklahoma, and Isaac Young, of Baton Rouge, La.; a daughter, Whitney Young, of Baton Rouge, La.; a brother, Nicholas R. Long Jr., of Greensburg; a sister, Susan E. Long, of Greensburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A liturgy service outside of Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 10, 2019
