Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
417 W Pittsburgh St
Scottdale, PA 15683
(724) 887-6110
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Parfitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah A. Parfitt


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah A. Parfitt Obituary
Deborah Ann Szwed Parfitt, 64, of Alverton, passed away Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, in the presence of her loving family. Deborah was born May 8,1955, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Edward and Shirley Kropp Szwed. Deborah was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School. She was a loving and honorable wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a caregiver to all. She loved the Outer Banks and reading everything she could. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Community Church, Connellsville, and was also a Sunday school teacher at her church for a number of years. Deborah's beautiful life will forever be cherished by her loving husband of 38 years, Bruce E. Parfitt, whom she married May 1, 1982; her loving children, Michael J. Sherbondy and wife, Laurel, of Scottdale, Scott Allen Sherbondy and wife, Kristie Leigh, of Alverton, Deanna Sherbondy, of Ruffsdale, and Jason Edward Sherbondy, of Alverton; her grandchildren, Kaitlyn Elliot, Colin A., Connor A., and Cole A. Sherbondy, Margo Covalesky, O'Rion Saloom, Kenzie Hill and Gavin Sherbondy; her great-grandchildren, Mason, Ava, and Reese Elliot; and her siblings, Mary Pravlik and husband, Gary, of Mt. Pleasant, Donald Beranek and wife, Leanna, of Connellsville, and Edward Szwed Jr., of Scottdale. In addition to her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by her sister, Cynthia Beranek, July 24, 1999. Due to the strict guidelines we must adhere to at this crucial time, a private memorial service will be held at the family's discretion, at a later date. Arrangements for Deborah have been entrusted into the care of the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Please visit kapr.com for any updates.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -