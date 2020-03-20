|
|
Deborah Ann Szwed Parfitt, 64, of Alverton, passed away Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, in the presence of her loving family. Deborah was born May 8,1955, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Edward and Shirley Kropp Szwed. Deborah was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School. She was a loving and honorable wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a caregiver to all. She loved the Outer Banks and reading everything she could. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Community Church, Connellsville, and was also a Sunday school teacher at her church for a number of years. Deborah's beautiful life will forever be cherished by her loving husband of 38 years, Bruce E. Parfitt, whom she married May 1, 1982; her loving children, Michael J. Sherbondy and wife, Laurel, of Scottdale, Scott Allen Sherbondy and wife, Kristie Leigh, of Alverton, Deanna Sherbondy, of Ruffsdale, and Jason Edward Sherbondy, of Alverton; her grandchildren, Kaitlyn Elliot, Colin A., Connor A., and Cole A. Sherbondy, Margo Covalesky, O'Rion Saloom, Kenzie Hill and Gavin Sherbondy; her great-grandchildren, Mason, Ava, and Reese Elliot; and her siblings, Mary Pravlik and husband, Gary, of Mt. Pleasant, Donald Beranek and wife, Leanna, of Connellsville, and Edward Szwed Jr., of Scottdale. In addition to her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by her sister, Cynthia Beranek, July 24, 1999. Due to the strict guidelines we must adhere to at this crucial time, a private memorial service will be held at the family's discretion, at a later date. Arrangements for Deborah have been entrusted into the care of the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Please visit kapr.com for any updates.