Deborah A. Pedder, 64, of Greensburg, died Sunday Sept. 13, 2020, at home. She was born March 24, 1956, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Bert and Elsie (Silvis) Ressler. She was the owner/operator of Mama P's Pizza Shop. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel M. Pedder; a grandson, Kody Kavran; a nephew, Michael Ressler; and two brothers, Bert Richard Ressler and John Ressler. She is survived by three daughters, Brenda Goulding and her husband Shane, of Jeannette, Holly Pedder of Penn, and Missy Dahlstrom and her husband Bill, of Jacobs Creek; five grandchildren, Ashley, Daniel, Zack, Joey and Cheyenne; five great-grandchildren; her siblings, Gary Ressler, Sherry Duncan, Mark Ressler and his wife Cindy, Paul Ressler and his wife Michelle, Joy Jones and her husband Joe, and Bert Raymond Ressler; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.