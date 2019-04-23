Home

Deborah E. Anderson


Deborah Eileen (Stevenson) Anderson, 70, of Penn, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 20, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family. Debbie is survived by her husband, Robert Anderson, of Penn, whom she married in 1993; children, Dana (Terry) Molek, of Irvine, and Daniel (Rebecca) Sullivan, of Ruffs Dale; and brother, Donald (Mary Jane) Stevenson, of Greensburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Florence Stevenson, of Jeannette. Debbie was born March 15, 1949, in Jeannette. She graduated from Jeannette High School in 1967. After moving to South Carolina in 2005, Debbie worked for Grand Strand Regional Medical Center as a registration clerk. She moved back home in 2014 to be closer to her family. Her children remember her as an extremely strong, brave and kind mother. Mummy will be missed dearly. Debbie loved and was very proud of her three grandchildren, Delaney, Alyssa and Blake. She enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends. Holidays and special gatherings were two of her favorite things. She also loved traveling, the beach, warm weather, retail therapy and her dog, Belle.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Debbie will be conducted at noon Thursday in the funeral home, with the Rev. H. Clifton Foster, of Congruity Presbyterian Church, New Alexandria, officiating. Graveside services and interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. A reception will be held after the services.
To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
