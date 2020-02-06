Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
2800 Coulterville Road
McKeesport, PA
Deborah J. Racan


1948 - 2020
Deborah J. Racan Obituary
Deborah "Debbie" Jean Racan, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 22. 2020. She was born Sept. 6, 1948, in Greensburg. A loving wife, mother and homemaker, Debbie was a fantastic cook and always enjoyed preparing meals for her family. She was an extremely affectionate mother and doting grandmother who was proud of both her children and her grandchildren. She enjoyed oldies and had a large collection of albums that she listened to until her passing. She liked meeting new people and would never shy away from being the first to strike up a new conversation. Debbie was formerly employed by Giant Eagle of North Huntingdon. Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Joseph "Joe" Racan Sr.; brother, Charles "Chuckie" Wolf; sister, Carol Robinson; son, Joseph "Joe" Racan Jr. and his wife, Julie; daughter, Tina McGeorge and husband, Randall "Randy." She is also survived by five grandchildren, Joseph "Joe" Racan, Adeline Racan, Lauren Racan, and Blake and Gavin Mastro. Her husband, Joe, diligently cared for her in the last few years of her life and she will be missed greatly, although her family knows she is finally at peace. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
