Deborah K. Platt, 64, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. She was born Nov. 13, 1956, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Franklin "Sonny" and Edna Ross Dreakford. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Wendell Lovelace; a brother, Franklin Martin Dreakford Jr.; and two sisters, Patricia JoAnn Dreakford and Danielle Dreakford. She is survived by two sons, Christopher Lovelace, of Vandergrift, and Anthony Platt, of Greensburg; two daughters, Kelly Shields, of Newark, N.J., and Brittney Stanford, of Greensburg; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four brothers, Thomas Dreakford, Dwayne Dreakford, Daniel Dreakford, and Michael "Butch" Howell; two sisters, Alicia Taylor and Nne-Nne Abanobi; two aunts, Joann James and Brenda Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home at 6 p.m. Thursday. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
