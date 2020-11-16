1/1
Deborah K. Platt
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah K. Platt, 64, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. She was born Nov. 13, 1956, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Franklin "Sonny" and Edna Ross Dreakford. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Wendell Lovelace; a brother, Franklin Martin Dreakford Jr.; and two sisters, Patricia JoAnn Dreakford and Danielle Dreakford. She is survived by two sons, Christopher Lovelace, of Vandergrift, and Anthony Platt, of Greensburg; two daughters, Kelly Shields, of Newark, N.J., and Brittney Stanford, of Greensburg; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four brothers, Thomas Dreakford, Dwayne Dreakford, Daniel Dreakford, and Michael "Butch" Howell; two sisters, Alicia Taylor and Nne-Nne Abanobi; two aunts, Joann James and Brenda Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home at 6 p.m. Thursday. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248341421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnhart Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved