Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Basilica
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Nindle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah M. Nindle


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah M. Nindle Obituary
Deborah M. Nindle, 63, of Unity Township, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born Dec. 18, 1955, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Charles R. Nindle Sr., of Unity Township ,and the late Helen M. (Matsko) Nindle. Deborah was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe. Over the years, she had been employed in the workshop programs at Arc of Westmoreland. She loved listening to polka music and enjoyed going to casinos and spending time with her nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Richard McCready; and a sister-in-law, Joanne Nindle. Along with her father, Deborah is survived by two sisters, Denise McCready, of Latrobe, and Diane McAteer, of Latrobe; one brother, Charles R. Nindle Jr. and his fiancee, Deborah, of Latrobe; her nieces and nephews, Joshua McAteer and his wife, Melissa, of Greensburg, Tiffany McAteer, and her boyfriend Jake, of Latrobe, Justin McCready and his wife, Lucy, of Latrobe, and Breana McCready, of Latrobe; her great-nieces, Adyson, Alena, Jenna and Sophia; she is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and her dog, Angel.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Vincent Basilica. Entombment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery.
To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Download Now