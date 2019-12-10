|
Deborah M. Nindle, 63, of Unity Township, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born Dec. 18, 1955, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Charles R. Nindle Sr., of Unity Township ,and the late Helen M. (Matsko) Nindle. Deborah was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe. Over the years, she had been employed in the workshop programs at Arc of Westmoreland. She loved listening to polka music and enjoyed going to casinos and spending time with her nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Richard McCready; and a sister-in-law, Joanne Nindle. Along with her father, Deborah is survived by two sisters, Denise McCready, of Latrobe, and Diane McAteer, of Latrobe; one brother, Charles R. Nindle Jr. and his fiancee, Deborah, of Latrobe; her nieces and nephews, Joshua McAteer and his wife, Melissa, of Greensburg, Tiffany McAteer, and her boyfriend Jake, of Latrobe, Justin McCready and his wife, Lucy, of Latrobe, and Breana McCready, of Latrobe; her great-nieces, Adyson, Alena, Jenna and Sophia; she is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and her dog, Angel.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Vincent Basilica. Entombment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019