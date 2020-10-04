Deborah R. (Helfferich) Riggins, 67, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born Sept. 30, 1952, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Donovan R. and Vergean G. (Jackman) Helfferich. Deborah was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at First Commonwealth Bank. She earned her bachelor's degree at California University of Pennsylvania. Debo5rah was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved her dogs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Vergean Helfferich. Deborah is survived by her husband, E. Michael Riggins, of Latrobe; two daughters, Andrea Marie Edwards and her husband, Russell, of Suffolk, Va., and Autumn Dawn Stidham and her husband, Jeff, of Awendaw, S.C.; one brother, Mark F. Helfferich and his wife, Tina, of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Emma, Gage, Paige and Cole; a niece, Martina Freund and her husband, Gregory; a nephew, her Godson, Logan Helfferich; and numerous other nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Thursday in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1325 Mission Road, Latrobe. Please be prepared to follow all recommended medical guidelines including wearing a mask and social distancing. Private inurnment will be at Unity Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation
, 2403 Sidney Street, No. 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.