Deborah Shaffer
1959 - 2020
Deborah (Chovanec) Shaffer, 61, of Latrobe, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at home. Born June 3, 1959, in the Mon Valley, she was the daughter of Edward Chovanec and the late Patricia Alverez, and the wife of the late Jeffrey Shaffer. Deborah enjoyed volunteering her time at the Greensburg Care Center. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and tending to her numerous flower gardens. She also had a lottery scratch-off ticket with her or around the house, always looking for a winner. She is survived by daughters, Rhiannon Hewitt and Missy (Brad) Hewitt and Melissa (Junior) Mowry; and grandchildren, Case, Steven, Bradley and Mia. She is also survived by a longtime friend, Gail. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Robbie, Family and friends will be received from 3 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4:30 p.m. Monday at WILLIG FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Condolences and memories may be shared atwww.willigfuneralcremationservices.com. Chris Odasso, owner.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Calling hours
03:00 - 04:30 PM
Willig Funeral Home & Monument Co
NOV
2
Memorial service
04:30 PM
Willig Funeral Home & Monument Co
Funeral services provided by
Willig Funeral Home & Monument Co
220 9th Ave
McKeesport, PA 15132
4126649178
