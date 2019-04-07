Debra A. "Debbie" (Bierbower) Devey, 62, went to be with the Lord Friday, March 22, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Greensburg, grew up in North Huntingdon, graduating from Norwin Senior High in 1974, and then spent most of her adult years in Hurricane, W.Va. She spent her life serving others. She operated a daycare where she helped raise dozens of children and then found her true calling caring for the elderly as a CNA for Kanawha Hospice. Debbie always put others first; she dedicated her heart and soul to her patients. She lived her life for the betterment of others, to provide compassion and kindness without any expectations. Debbie is survived by her five children, Stephani (Andy) Cooper, Haley (Craig) Pyles, Cole (Amanda) Devey, Alyx Devey and Elijah Devey. Debbie left behind four grandchildren, Braxton and Chase Pyles and Kennedy and Kolin Warner; a twin brother, Dennis A. Bierbower; three sisters, Karen Booley, Korin Paul and Rebecca Stouffer; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Tom Mueseler. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, William E. and Joan A. Bierbower; and a brother, William E. Bierbower II.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Hurricane, 2635 Main St., Hurricane, WV 25526. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 7, 2019