Debra C. Bair


1952 - 10
Debra C. Bair Obituary
Debra C. Bair, 67, of Hunker, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. She was born Oct. 25, 1952, in Connellsville, the daughter of the late Harry and Ruth (Overly) Fisher. Debra was a member of the Wyano . She enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley and loved to watch and cheer on the Pittsburgh Steelers. She is survived by her husband, Gerald Bair, of Hunker, and her dog, Shadow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and her sister.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. Services will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 5, 2019
