Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
404 Sewickly Ave
Herminie, PA 15637
724-446-7251
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Deldin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra J. Deldin


1960 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra J. Deldin Obituary
Debra Jean "Debbie" Deldin, 59, of Irwin, formerly of Menominee, Mich., and Elgin, Ill., was called home by God to be reunited with her parents, Sunday July 14, 2019, at her home. She was born March 9, 1960, in Iron Mountain, Mich., daughter of the late Louis and Betty (Nelson) Deldin. Debbie is survived by her daughter, Kelly Newborn and fiance, Alex Parins, of Wisconsin; a brother, Dean (Sherri) Deldin, of Illinois; a sister, Donna (Fred) Khollman, of Michigan; Glen Cherry, of Monroeville; her boyfriend; an aunt, Kathy Sacchetti; an uncle, John (Trudy) Deldin; along with many more family and friends. She also leaves behind her beloved pets. The family would like to thank her kind, giving and helping friends that helped during Debbie's illness. They also extend much gratitude to her dedicated team of healthcare providers. Debbie held a number of professions, in which she was always a hard worker. In recent years, she enjoyed gardening and anything to do with plants or flowers. She loved attending her local church and completing her bible studies and classes. Debbie was an avid motorcyclist, and loved going to Sturgis, especially on her Harley. She loved her family, always being sure to call and send thoughtful gifts for every birthday and holiday. If you needed something, she would do everything possible to help. Some of the fondest memories she and her daughter, Kelly, shared were their many arts and crafts projects and their road trips on the East Coast. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors.
There will be no public visitation per Debra's wishes. A memorial service will be held in Michigan to celebrate her life. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Herminie, 724-446-7251, is in charge of arrangements.
To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now