1/1
Debra L. Gamble
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra L. Gamble, 64, of Jeannette, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born July 31, 1956, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Arthur and Esther Gazalie DelVitto. Prior to her retirement, Debra was the retail manager of the former Merchandise Mart and also was employed as a social worker for the former Monsour Medical Center, both in Jeannette. Debra was a member of the St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church in Bridgeville. She was an avid animal lover, and most of all enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson DeAngelo. In addition to her parents, Debra was predeceased by a brother, Ambros A. DelVitto. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Paul E. Gamble; a son, Brian Gamble and wife Camlyn, of Butler Township; a daughter, Stephanie Gamble and companion DeAngelo N. McKenzie, of Irwin; a grandson, DeAngelo A. McKenzie; siblings, Father Jason Gary DelVitto, of Pittsburgh, Ruth Mautino, of Florida, Norma Bindas, of Bethel Park, and Donald DelVitto, of Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. A funeral liturgy took place Wednesday in St. Michael's Orthodox Christian Church, Greensburg. Interment followed in St. Cyril & Methodius Orthodox Cemetery, Penn Township. Memorial contributions in Debra's name may be made to Feedourstudents.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved