Debra L. Gamble, 64, of Jeannette, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born July 31, 1956, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Arthur and Esther Gazalie DelVitto. Prior to her retirement, Debra was the retail manager of the former Merchandise Mart and also was employed as a social worker for the former Monsour Medical Center, both in Jeannette. Debra was a member of the St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church in Bridgeville. She was an avid animal lover, and most of all enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson DeAngelo. In addition to her parents, Debra was predeceased by a brother, Ambros A. DelVitto. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Paul E. Gamble; a son, Brian Gamble and wife Camlyn, of Butler Township; a daughter, Stephanie Gamble and companion DeAngelo N. McKenzie, of Irwin; a grandson, DeAngelo A. McKenzie; siblings, Father Jason Gary DelVitto, of Pittsburgh, Ruth Mautino, of Florida, Norma Bindas, of Bethel Park, and Donald DelVitto, of Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. A funeral liturgy took place Wednesday in St. Michael's Orthodox Christian Church, Greensburg. Interment followed in St. Cyril & Methodius Orthodox Cemetery, Penn Township. Memorial contributions in Debra's name may be made to Feedourstudents.com
.