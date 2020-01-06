|
Debra Marie Byrwa, 68, formerly of Scottdale, died Dec. 23, 2019, at her home in Arlington, Va., after battling chronic illness. She was born Sept. 3, 1951, and was a daughter of the late Frank C. and Mildred (Broush) Byrwa. Deb was a 1969 graduate of Southmoreland High School, where she excelled at math and German. Drawn to the emerging field of computer technology, she furthered her knowledge at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana State and Adelphi University. Deb combined concern for the disabled and knowledge of assistive technology to advocate as citizen-adviser to Arlington County's Chamber of Commerce and Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Transit Authority for accessibility improvements. A member of Arlington's Disability Roundtable, Deb's recommendations improved public transportation and parks accessibility for Arlington's disabled population. Besides lifelong advocacy for those with disabilities, Debra will be remembered for her quick wit and sense of adventure. Cousin Judy fondly recalls their travels together to Machu Picchu and the Amazon rainforest. Cousin Donna welcomed Deb's insights and humor on their New York City explorations. Sister Jan treasures memories touring Amish country and quilting festivals with Deb, and her joining family vacations to the Jersey shore and Washington, D.C. Deb is survived by two sisters, Faith Byrwa and Jan (Taylor) Blice, both of Pittsburgh; and three brothers, Franklin, of Uniontown, James, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and William, of Lake Orion, Mich. She is also survived by two nieces, Sasha Hnat, of Pittsburgh, and Lauren (Shane) Burroughs, of Chicago; five nephews, Jonathan Hnat, of Carnegie, Ryan Byrwa, of Mason, Ohio, Joshua Byrwa, of New York City, and Erik Byrwa and Jared Byrwa, of Cincinnati; a grandniece; and several grandnephews. She was predeceased by grandniece Ella Byrwa and nephew Kyle Byrwa, both of Cincinnati.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, followed by a service at noon with the Rev. Robert Ellson officiating, followed by a funeral luncheon at a place to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the National Down Syndrome Society or a . Please visit Debra's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 6, 2020