|
|
Delbert Wayne Hice, 67, of Ruffs Dale, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at his home. Mr. Hice was born Sept. 15, 1952, in Washington, Pa., and was a son of the late Roy and Mable Ansell Hice. He was a graduate of Southmoreland High School. Del had been employed as an auto mechanic for more than 40 years with Keller's Garage in Everson. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid Steelers fan. Del is survived by his loving family: his son, Steven (Barbara) Hice; his daughters, Heather Waddell and Melissa (Ryan) Klevemann; his five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Carol Cutlip, David Hice, Norma Myers and Richard Hice. In addition to his parents, Delbert was preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Harold Hice.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions will be accepted by the family. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 30, 2020