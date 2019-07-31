|
Delcena "Goldie" Moose Klingensmith, 86, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her residence. She was born Sept. 12, 1932, in Export, a daughter of the late Theodore and Dorothy Jones Moose. Delcena lived a full life raising her family. She enjoyed tending to her flowers, reading and ceramics. In addition to her parents, Delcena was predeceased by her husband, Alfred "Mike" Klingensmith; and a son, Timothy D. Klingensmith. She is survived by her children, Michael Klingensmith and Lois, of Latrobe, Linda Clark, Penny Kowinsky and husband, James, Andrew Klingensmith and wife, Lisa, Patrick Klingensmith and wife, Tammie and Daniel Klingensmith, all of Jeannette, and Todd Klingensmith, of Greensburg; sisters, Avanell DeZorzi, of Westmoreland City, and Verna Calisti, of Greensburg; a brother, Theodore "Sonny" Moose, of Delaware; and she had many grandchildren that will miss her dearly.
As per Delcena's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Funeral services were private. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette were entrusted with arrangements.
