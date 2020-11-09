1/1
Deleen L. DeMary
1947 - 2020
Deleen L. (Calvo) DeMary, 73, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born July 27, 1947, in Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Delfino P. Calvo and Louise P. (Krisak) Calvo. Deleen had been employed as a manager for the Hallmark Store at Westmoreland Mall and had previously been employed at the former Jamesway. She enjoyed attending Bible studies, reading, crossword puzzles, and card games. Deleen was a very social person who loved to be around people. She will be lovingly remembered for her caring personality and sense of humor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard "Don" DeMary. Deleen is survived by three sons, Michael Nicol and his wife Lauren, of Lothian, Md., Brock Smith, and his wife Colleen, of Greensburg, and Timothy Smith, of Greensburg; one stepdaughter, Lynette DeMary, of Pleasant Unity; one brother, Daniel J. Calvo and his wife Angela, of Sarasota, Fla.; four grandchildren, whom she loved, Matthew Nicol, Grant Smith, Berkley Smith, and Layla Burkholder; her stepmother, Susannah Calvo, of Latrobe; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Scruffy. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Additional viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Unity Chapel, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ronald Durika officiating. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
NOV
11
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Unity Chapel
NOV
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Unity Chapel
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Guest Book

