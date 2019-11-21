|
Della E. Rider Smith Regal, 88, of Fayette City, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown. She was born Aug. 4, 1931, in Charleroi, daughter of Henry Rider and Mable Bailey Rider. She was a member of Charleroi Senior Center, Charleroi Garden Club and enjoyed crafts, knitting and was an avid gardener. She was a lifelong resident of the Mon Valley. She is survived by her son, Joseph A. Smith, and wife, Patricia, of Charleroi; sister, Mildred Cappelli, of Las Vegas, Nev.; five grandchildren, Nicole Geary and husband, William, of Charleroi, Jaclyn Mitrik and husband, Andrew, of Houston, Pa., Bobby Jo Fordanich, of Belle Vernon, and Trina Heady and Harold Heady Jr.; great-grandchildren, Brynn Geary, Mercer Geary, Mia Mitrik and Cooper Mitrik, also additional great-grandchildren; nephew and nieces, Walter and Dolly Regal, Tony and Angela Regal, Nicole and Eugene Gillock, Nick Antal and Ed and Debbie Antal and Ron and Patty Regal. She is also survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 42 years, Leopold Regal; daughter, Carolyn Heady; three brothers, Robert, Harold and Duncan Rider; and three grandchildren, Richard, Rita and Lita Smith.
Private interment will be held in the Belle Vernon Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were handled by the ELEY/McCRORY FUNERAL HOME INC.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 21, 2019