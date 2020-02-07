Home

Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
Della M. Johnston


1937 - 2020
Della M. Johnston Obituary
Della Mae Johnston, 82, of Sarver, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Butler Memorial Hospital. Born May 6, 1937, in Cabot, she was the daughter of Clarence Greenert and Emma Belle Guesman Greenert. Della had worked as a nurse's aide for Saxony Health Center. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church. She enjoyed making tie blankets, crocheting and reading. She loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother. Surviving are her children, Karen L. (Millard) Harkless, of Sarver, Barbara A. Johnston, of Sarver, Dwight David (Helen) Johnston, of Freeport, and Teresa (Jeff) Royer, of Cadogan; her brother, Clarence (Patsy) Greenert, of Eau Claire; her sister, Jaunita (Claude) Kriebel, of Parker; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Roy) Dunlap, Misty Johnston, Patrick Tomanio, Brittiny Johnston, Heather Johnston and Rain Royer; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dwight O. Johnston, May 6, 2011; her sister, Betty Lou McCann; brother, Junior Dale Floyd; brother-in-law, Robert Amsler; and sister-in-law, Bertha Floyd. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Fox Funeral Home Inc., Saxonburg, with the Rev. Robert H. Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Brookland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Slate Lick Presbyterian Church. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
