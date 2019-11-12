Home

Delmer R. Keller


Delmer R. Keller Obituary
Delmer Roscoe Keller, 92, of Charleroi, formerly of Jones Mills, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 7, 1927, in Jones Mills and was a son of the late John E. and Myrtle Eicher Keller. Roscoe was a veteran of the Army and served during World War II and a member of Valley Brethren Church in Jones Mills. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Miller Keller, and her family; his children, Delmer Roscoe "Rocky" Keller Jr., of Bokeelia, Fla., Darryl F. Keller and wife Debora, of Greensburg, and Dwayne A. Keller and wife Kimberly, of Irwin; his 10 grandchildren; his two step-grandchildren; and his 13 great-grandchildren. Roscoe was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, Roscoe was predeceased by his first wife, Arlene Stahl Keller; a son, Daniel Keller; a daughter, Joyce Shawley; his sisters, Nettie Overly, Iva Overly, Esther Deline and an infant sister; and his brothers, Woodrow, Marshall and John D. Keller.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft (724-455-2310), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor William Yoder officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Donegal.
To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 12, 2019
