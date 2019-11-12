|
Delmer Roscoe Keller, 92, of Charleroi, formerly of Jones Mills, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 7, 1927, in Jones Mills and was a son of the late John E. and Myrtle Eicher Keller. Roscoe was a veteran of the Army and served during World War II and a member of Valley Brethren Church in Jones Mills. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Miller Keller, and her family; his children, Delmer Roscoe "Rocky" Keller Jr., of Bokeelia, Fla., Darryl F. Keller and wife Debora, of Greensburg, and Dwayne A. Keller and wife Kimberly, of Irwin; his 10 grandchildren; his two step-grandchildren; and his 13 great-grandchildren. Roscoe was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, Roscoe was predeceased by his first wife, Arlene Stahl Keller; a son, Daniel Keller; a daughter, Joyce Shawley; his sisters, Nettie Overly, Iva Overly, Esther Deline and an infant sister; and his brothers, Woodrow, Marshall and John D. Keller.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft (724-455-2310), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor William Yoder officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Donegal.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 12, 2019