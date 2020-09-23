Delores C. (Domenick) Deibler, 87, of Jeannette, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. She was born Jan. 22, 1933, in Grapeville, a daughter of the late Florence (Chick) Domenick and Patsy J. Domenick Sr. For many years Delores enjoyed educating the youth of Jeannette as a fifth grade teacher in the Jeannette School District. She also was the proprietor of Domenick's Greenhouse, in Lincoln Heights. She was a graduate of Jeannette Senior High School and a graduate of Indiana State Teacher's College, (IUP). Delores was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Jeannette. She and her late husband were active members of the National Westmoreland Glass Collector's Club and enjoyed the hobby for many years. In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin W. Deibler; her triplet son, John Edward Deibler; a sister, Mary Jean (Marlene) Amelio; and her brothers, Patsy Domenick and John Edward Domenick. She is survived by her children, Drew Deibler, Deanna Etling and husband, Richard, all of Jeannette, and Jayme Deibler and wife, Nina, of Pittsburgh. In addition, Delores was the proud Grandma Dee to Aubree Maria Etling, Addison MacKenzie Etling, Elise Marie Deibler and Wesley Benjamin Deibler. There will be no public visitation. A private funeral Mass was celebrated in the Ascension Church, Jeannette, followed by entombment in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, are entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice
or share a random act of kindness with someone in need.