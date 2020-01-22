|
|
Delores G. (Carnera) Eberts, 85, of Zephyrhills, Fla., formerly of Claridge, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at home. She was born June 13, 1934, in Crabtree, a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Persichetti) Carnera. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lena; and brothers, Robert and Andrew "Sonny." Delores was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a homemaker and especially enjoyed cooking. The time she spent with her beloved family was most important to her. Delores will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Charles Eberts Sr.; son, Charles Eberts Jr.; brothers, Thomas "Rudy," James and Joseph; sisters, Evelyn "Dolly," Barbara, Sylvia and Donna; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Respecting Delores' wishes, arrangements and entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Delores' memory may be made to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please write "Delores Eberts" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 22, 2020