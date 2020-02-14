Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller- Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory
130 North Market Street
Elizabethtown, PA 17022
(717) 367-1543

Delores H. Tyger


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores H. Tyger Obituary
Delores H. "Dobby" (Hull) Tyger, 89, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, Pa. Born Thursday, Jan. 1, 1931, in New Bethlehem, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Ethel (Hamm) Hull. She was married to James Gard Tyger Sept. 18, 1968. Jim died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Dobby will be remembered as a voracious reader who loved learning and having new experiences. She enjoyed gardening, working in the yard and traveling with her husband, Jim, as well as playing bridge with her friends in a card club for many years. She was also a fabulous cook who baked wonderful cookies, pies and bread. She is survived by a son, Brian Willison, married to Susan, of Mexico; and three stepchildren, Susan J. Cathcart, married to Michael, of Mt. Wolf, Pa., Doug J. Tyger, married to Lori, of York, and Julie A. Tyger, of Austin, Texas. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; as well as Dobby's extended family and caring friends. Private services and interment will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the MILLER-FINKENBINDER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Elizabethtown, Pa., 717-367-1543. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dobby's memory to the Greater PA Chapter, www.alz.org/pa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -