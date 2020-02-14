|
Delores H. "Dobby" (Hull) Tyger, 89, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, Pa. Born Thursday, Jan. 1, 1931, in New Bethlehem, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Ethel (Hamm) Hull. She was married to James Gard Tyger Sept. 18, 1968. Jim died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Dobby will be remembered as a voracious reader who loved learning and having new experiences. She enjoyed gardening, working in the yard and traveling with her husband, Jim, as well as playing bridge with her friends in a card club for many years. She was also a fabulous cook who baked wonderful cookies, pies and bread. She is survived by a son, Brian Willison, married to Susan, of Mexico; and three stepchildren, Susan J. Cathcart, married to Michael, of Mt. Wolf, Pa., Doug J. Tyger, married to Lori, of York, and Julie A. Tyger, of Austin, Texas. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; as well as Dobby's extended family and caring friends. Private services and interment will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the MILLER-FINKENBINDER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Elizabethtown, Pa., 717-367-1543. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dobby's memory to the Greater PA Chapter, www.alz.org/pa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.