Delores J. Beattie
1931 - 2020
Delores J. "Dolly" (Snyder) Beattie, 88, was called home Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from Concordia Lutheran Home, Cabot. Dolly was born Sunday, Nov. 22, 1931, in Pittsburgh, to the late Eugene M. and Ruth L. Oldendorf Snyder. She graduated from Shaler High School class of 1949. She retired in 1987 from First Seneca Bank as assistant vice president after 26 years of service. After retirement, Dolly worked at both Hornes and Lazarus Department Stores for another 16 years until 2003. She was a member of the Central Presbyterian Church of Tarentum. Dolly was a volunteer at the coffee shop at Allegheny Valley Hospital and she was a member of the Credit Women's International. Dolly enjoyed bowling, cards, scrabble, knitting and traveling, but most of all enjoyed showering her love on her family. Dolly leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Cliff (Lynette) Beattie III, of Butler, and Bill (Sue) Beattie, of Hudson, Ohio; four grandchildren, David Beattie, Stefanie (Dan) Cinadr, Doug (Kiki) Beattie and Jon (Holly) Beattie; 10 great-grandchildren, Jake, Ava, Eli, Ben, Cole, Anthony, Zaya, Evie, Kaila and Livie; and a sister, Eileen Seitz, of Dillon, Mont. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Clifford G. Beattie Jr. (June 3, 1961) and a sister, Ruth Garris. Family and friends are invited from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, to the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Jack Hartman, officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. For online condolences and more information, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions can be made to: Central Presbyterian Church, 305 Allegheny St., Tarentum, PA 15084.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 26, 2020.
