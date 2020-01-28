|
Delores L. (Liput) Wicker, 84, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at home. She was born March 14, 1935, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Stanley and Sophie (Podkul) Liput. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Wicker, and siblings, Laura Cwyner, Jennie Dobson and John and Stanley Liput. Delores graduated from Westinghouse High School class of 1952 and earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Carnegie Mellon University in 1956. She worked as a chemist at U.S. Steel Research, including a fellowship at the Mellon Institute of Industrial Research, before raising her children. She later worked at J.C. Penney, Greengate Mall, and Keystone Waterproofing. Delores was an active member of Christ Church, Greensburg, where she served on the Altar Guild, volunteered at the salad bar, and was a former member of the vestry committee. She is survived by her children, Kathy L. (Richard) Wagner, of North Huntingdon, and Doug K. (Carolyn) Wicker, of Sewickley; her six grandchildren, Brenden and Alyssa Wagner, and Molly, Jonathan, Meredith and Annie Wicker; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Christ Church, 145 N. Main St., Greensburg, with the Rev. Gretchen Peske officiating. Those attending the funeral service please go directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Christ Church, 145 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020