Deloris R. Bryer, 90, of Hostetter, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. She was born March 18, 1929, in Corbin, Ky., a daughter of the late Emanuel and Mazie Lovell Broadway. Deloris is survived by her loving family; sons, Robert E. Bryer (Mary), of Prairieville, LA., and Ollie Bryer (Natalie), of Greensburg; daughters, Deloris Young and Violet Lovell, both of Hostetter, and Myrtle Smith (Melvin), of Latrobe; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the Christian Life Fellowship Church, 621 Marguerite Road, Latrobe. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Interment will follow at St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 19, 2019
