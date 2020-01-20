|
|
Delta P. Pittavino, 88, of Smithton, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Aug. 18, 1931, in Star Junction, a daughter of the late Paul and Gertrude Brocco Ramsier. Delta, along with her husband, Donald, owned and operated Pittavino's Market in Smithton. She was a homemaker, mother, regularly attended Olive Branch Baptist Church, and had a strong Christian faith. She loved to cook, read, travel, enjoy family time, and was a caregiver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Donald Pittavino; and brothers, Mahlon, James, and Rhys Ramsier. She is survived by her loving family, daughters, Linda Santamaria, of North Huntingdon, and Donna Ross and husband, Charles, of Smithton; brothers, Robert Ramsier (Molly), of Florida, and Bruce Ramsier (Laurene), of Perryopolis, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Second St., Smithton. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Olive Branch Baptist Church, with Pastor Ken Sommerfeldt officiating. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church.
Memorial donation may be made in Delta's name to the Westmoreland County Blind Association, 911 S. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. All our love until we meet again.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 20, 2020