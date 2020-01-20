Home

POWERED BY

Services
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
(724) 872-5924
Resources
More Obituaries for Delta Pittavino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delta P. Pittavino


1931 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delta P. Pittavino Obituary
Delta P. Pittavino, 88, of Smithton, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Aug. 18, 1931, in Star Junction, a daughter of the late Paul and Gertrude Brocco Ramsier. Delta, along with her husband, Donald, owned and operated Pittavino's Market in Smithton. She was a homemaker, mother, regularly attended Olive Branch Baptist Church, and had a strong Christian faith. She loved to cook, read, travel, enjoy family time, and was a caregiver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Donald Pittavino; and brothers, Mahlon, James, and Rhys Ramsier. She is survived by her loving family, daughters, Linda Santamaria, of North Huntingdon, and Donna Ross and husband, Charles, of Smithton; brothers, Robert Ramsier (Molly), of Florida, and Bruce Ramsier (Laurene), of Perryopolis, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Second St., Smithton. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Olive Branch Baptist Church, with Pastor Ken Sommerfeldt officiating. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church.
Memorial donation may be made in Delta's name to the Westmoreland County Blind Association, 911 S. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. All our love until we meet again.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -