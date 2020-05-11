Denise E. Reeping
1959 - 2020
Denise E. Reeping, 60, of Blairsville, Derry Township, died peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Aug. 7, 1959, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Thomas R. and Martha Kopetsky Black. Denise was Catholic by faith. She spent many years as a floral designer. Her favorite occupation was being a wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family vacations to the beach, Disney vacations with her grandchildren, trips to wine country with her daughters, porch sitting and bonfires with family. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, whom she married on Sept. 29, 1979, Robert W. Reeping Jr.; her children, Angela M. Reeping (Justin L. Stoner), Rebecca M. Blasco (Aaron), and Robert T. "Bobby" Reeping (Sarah), all of Blairsville; her three grandchildren, Landan, Connor, and Ryker; special niece and nephew, Brianna and Nicholas Reeping; several other nieces, nephews; her mother-in-law, Martha Smolka, of Latrobe; and good family friend, Paul "Capone" Ruby, of Saltsburg. Special thanks to Arnold Palmer Cancer Center, especially Sue, Stephanie and Kristin; and Excela Hospice nurses Jody Guidas and Linda. As per Denise's request, all services were private for her family. McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 11, 2020.
May 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Becky Rupert
Friend
May 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Frank Gruber
May 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
denny cochran
Friend
