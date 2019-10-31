|
Denise Elizabeth Wirth, 41, of Greensburg (Unity Township), died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at her home. She was born May 18, 1978, in Strongsville, Ohio, a daughter of Daniel George and Donna Jean Stanyard Wirth. Denise worked with her mother as a self-employed energist. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, David George Wirth (Jennifer), of San Diego, Calif.; and her sister, Deanne Weinberger (Charles), of Incline Village, Nev.; her niece, Carly Weinberger; and her three nephews, Jackson Weinberger and Mack and Liam Wirth.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg.
