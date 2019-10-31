Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Services
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Denise E. Wirth


1978 - 2019
Denise E. Wirth Obituary
Denise Elizabeth Wirth, 41, of Greensburg (Unity Township), died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at her home. She was born May 18, 1978, in Strongsville, Ohio, a daughter of Daniel George and Donna Jean Stanyard Wirth. Denise worked with her mother as a self-employed energist. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, David George Wirth (Jennifer), of San Diego, Calif.; and her sister, Deanne Weinberger (Charles), of Incline Village, Nev.; her niece, Carly Weinberger; and her three nephews, Jackson Weinberger and Mack and Liam Wirth.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg.
For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
