Denise Lynn (Bailey) Midkiff, 62, of Penn Township, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, after her courageous fight with lung cancer. Dee was born Aug. 19, 1957, in Frostburg, Md. Denise was preceded in death by her parents, R. Merle and Beverley Bailey. Denise is survived by her brothers, Richard Bailey Jr. (Sue) and John Bailey (Tammy Jo); niece, Rachael Bailey; nephews, Derek Bailey and Jacob Bailey; close friends, Bill, Cathy, Katie and Ben Hafner; uncles, Earl Seitz (Sandy) and Grant Bailey (Sandy); aunt, Marian Ravine (Rocky); and numerous cousins. Denise graduated from Franklin Regional High School and joined the Air Force in 1976. She served as a jet engine mechanic in the Air Force for nearly four years. She was one of the first women to become a dual licensed airplane mechanic in the state of Pennsylvania, having graduated from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics with both Airframe and Powerplant and Avionics Licenses. She worked at ATA (American Trans Air) for 20 years in Indianapolis, Ind., and then worked for ST Aerospace in Mobile, Ala., from which she retired in September 2018.
As per Denise's wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 1, 2019