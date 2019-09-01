Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Midkiff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise L. Midkiff


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise L. Midkiff Obituary
Denise Lynn (Bailey) Midkiff, 62, of Penn Township, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, after her courageous fight with lung cancer. Dee was born Aug. 19, 1957, in Frostburg, Md. Denise was preceded in death by her parents, R. Merle and Beverley Bailey. Denise is survived by her brothers, Richard Bailey Jr. (Sue) and John Bailey (Tammy Jo); niece, Rachael Bailey; nephews, Derek Bailey and Jacob Bailey; close friends, Bill, Cathy, Katie and Ben Hafner; uncles, Earl Seitz (Sandy) and Grant Bailey (Sandy); aunt, Marian Ravine (Rocky); and numerous cousins. Denise graduated from Franklin Regional High School and joined the Air Force in 1976. She served as a jet engine mechanic in the Air Force for nearly four years. She was one of the first women to become a dual licensed airplane mechanic in the state of Pennsylvania, having graduated from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics with both Airframe and Powerplant and Avionics Licenses. She worked at ATA (American Trans Air) for 20 years in Indianapolis, Ind., and then worked for ST Aerospace in Mobile, Ala., from which she retired in September 2018.
As per Denise's wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now