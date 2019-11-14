|
Denise Lois (Frye) Portser, "MAMAW" to her family, 54, born Nov. 18, 1964, and passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. She was kind, caring, loving,and always made life funny and enjoyable for everyone around her. She graduated from Greater Latrobe Senior High School in 1982 and worked for Westmoreland County Cardiology/Excela for 15 years. After a courageous battle with cancer, Denise is survived by her mother, Thelma Lois Frye; and by her high school sweetheart and husband of 36 years, Bill Portser, who was always so proud of her. She is also survived by her three children and grandchildren, Amanda and Jason MacAllister, and their children, Malaki, Felucia and Kessel, Zackary Portser and fiancee, Kim Bohadel, and his children, Paige, Claire and Gabriel and Cara Holmes, and her daughter, Vera. She is also survived by her foster child, Morgan "Angel" Walters. She was predeceased by her father, Clair L. Frye; her grandson, Blake Francis Holmes; brother, Harold Frye; father-in-law, Jack Portser; daughter-in-law, Tiffany (Gilmore) Portser; and son-in-law, Jason Holmes. She is also survived by her siblings, Roger Frye, Wayne Frye, Diane King and Darlene Simpson. She always enjoyed her job, family, and co-workers at Westmoreland Cardiology, and loved the wonderful doctors she worked for. She loved to travel and completed her most important bucket-list item of visiting all 50 states before age 50.She loved children, especially babies and was an amazing foster mom. She was always very thankful to all the doctors and staff of the Arnold Palmer Cancer Center for their kindness to her during the last two years of battling cancer.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Chris Livermore officiating. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Charter Oak United Methodist Church, 100 S. Second St., Jeannette. Please bring a photo of Denise in a special moment with you. It is well with her soul. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019