Denise M. Ziglinski
1951 - 2020
Denise Maria (Cardinale) Ziglinski, 69, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully with her family at her side Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home. She was born July 3, 1951, in New Kensington, a daughter of the late Nick and Minnie (DeLeo) Cardinale. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, in New Kensington. Denise enjoyed shopping, trips to the casino with her best friend, vacations in Charlotte to visit her daughter, babysitting her grandchildren and spending time with her family. Denise is survived by her two daughters, Tracy (Frank) Weissert, of New Kensington, and Jamie (Ray) Moses, of Fort Mill, S.C.; her six grandchildren, Isabella, Frankie, Ava, Madilynn, Juliana and Jacob; and by her two brothers, James (Lorraine) Cardinale, of New Kensington, and Dennis (Joy) Cardinale, of Twinsburg, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Denise was preceded in death by her husband, David J. Ziglinski, March 30, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, in Mt. St. Peter Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Denise may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. To send an online, condolence please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Mt. St. Peter Church
Funeral services provided by
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
7242248688
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 24, 2020
was so saddened to hear of her passing. We worked together and rode to work together. My deepest sympathy.
Judy Callahan
Friend
July 24, 2020
I have very fond memories of working with Denise at Interpose in Verona. She always had a smile on her face, a great laugh, and supportive words. Remember how she loved to talk about her family. My sympathy to her family. Barb Graham
Barbara Aggers Graham
Coworker
July 23, 2020
It was so great talking with Denise at our 50th class reunion. On behalf of VHS, Class of 69, RIP, Denise. Prayers to Dennis and Family.
Marlene Trestan Haslett
Classmate
