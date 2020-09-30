Denise P. (Lizza) Shirey, 53, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation, understanding, and adherence to current requirements as we direct our guests. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating. Interment will be private. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's papers. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.