Dennis A. Dibble passed away peacefully Monday, July 13, 2020, after fighting a long, courageous battle with Pulmonary Lung Disease/COPD. Dennis was born Sept. 9, 1947, in Erie, a son of the late Ralph M. and Alice Marie Dotterway Dibble. He graduated from Academy High School in Erie. Dennis met his significant other, Florence Wilt, and they quickly fell in love and supported each other with much love over their many years together. Dennis honorably and proudly served in the Air Force as a mechanical repairman and kept the planes flying to help protect our country. He did two tours of duty in Vietnam and received numerous awards while serving his four years, 10 months and 11 days in the Air Force. Welding in Erie's manufacturing industry and working in various prison systems in several states were two positions Dennis most enjoyed. Some of his favorite activities in his later years were playing cards with friends, going to the ocean daily, movies, gambling and numerous day trips and cruises while living in Florida and Arizona. Mostly, his gun collection and shooting were things he truly enjoyed. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Ralph Dibble and Jack Dibble. In addition to Flo, he is survived by his most loved son, Sean and his wife, Jackie Armstrong Dibble and family; and his sister, Barbara (Dan) Kuenzig, all of Erie. Dennis loved all his nieces and nephews and was especially close to his sister-in-law, Daisy Dibble, and Flo's family. At Dennis' request, he was blessed by a Catholic priest and cremated. There will be no public visitation or service. Memorial gifts, if so desired, may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, 1901 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067, to support our veterans. The care Dennis received from Excela Hospice was outstanding, especially from Jillian and Lori, for both Dennis and Flo. Dennis also appreciated the special attention of Renee, who worked for AHN Hospice. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
