Dennis A. Noel, 66, of Derry, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Excela Latrobe Hospital. He was born Aug. 16, 1953, in Latrobe, a son of the late Phillip "Pete" and Myrtle "Honey" Martin Noel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Noel Panko, and a brother, Martin Noel. Dennis had worked for the Westmoreland County Blind Association. He was a "sarcastic joker" who liked to hunt, work on cars, woodworking and spending time with his loved family. He was a member of the Derry Rod and Gun Club. He is survived by his wife, Pam McDevitt Noel; three daughters, Kimberly Hoover (Bill), of Derry, Becky Bolish (Mark) and Shannon Noel (Matt), all of Latrobe; a sister, Sue Palmer, of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Shawn, Derek, Alexis, Alyssa, Katelyn and Carson; two great-grandchildren, Kayla and Gage; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 510 Pellis Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, instead of flowers. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.