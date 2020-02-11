Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-2789
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Noel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis A. Noel


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis A. Noel Obituary
Dennis A. Noel, 66, of Derry, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Excela Latrobe Hospital. He was born Aug. 16, 1953, in Latrobe, a son of the late Phillip "Pete" and Myrtle "Honey" Martin Noel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Noel Panko, and a brother, Martin Noel. Dennis had worked for the Westmoreland County Blind Association. He was a "sarcastic joker" who liked to hunt, work on cars, woodworking and spending time with his loved family. He was a member of the Derry Rod and Gun Club. He is survived by his wife, Pam McDevitt Noel; three daughters, Kimberly Hoover (Bill), of Derry, Becky Bolish (Mark) and Shannon Noel (Matt), all of Latrobe; a sister, Sue Palmer, of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Shawn, Derek, Alexis, Alyssa, Katelyn and Carson; two great-grandchildren, Kayla and Gage; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 510 Pellis Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, instead of flowers. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -