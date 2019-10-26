Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Dennis C. Vaccare


1955 - 04
Dennis C. Vaccare Obituary
Dennis C. "Uncle Bucco" Vaccare, 64, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. He was born April 5, 1955, in Greensburg, a son of the late James J. and Esther L. DeBone Vaccare. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, a partner with Vaccare's Pharmacy and a sales associate for Greensburg Beverage. He was a former employee of Honda Village. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Maria Ann Vaccare; and a nephew, Patrick Rahl. He is survived by his brother, James M. Vaccare; three sisters, Phyllis Cooper (Michael), Elizabeth (Libby) Zelenak and Esther Rahl (Brian), all of Greensburg. He will especially be missed by his nieces and nephews, who he adored, Jacki Difatta, Michael Cooper (Karin), Katherine and Jimmy Vaccare, Tom Zelenak (Nicole), Melissa Schohn (Jay), Lindsay, Kristin and Brennan Rahl; and great-nieces and -nephews, Kaitlin, Cameron and Colin.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Dennis from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Inurnment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , Coop's Crew, 510 Pellis Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. Dennis' family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
