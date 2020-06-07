Dennis Dwight Hawk, 74, beloved father and grandfather, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born Aug. 4, 1945, a son of the late Mildred (Marks) Hawk and Oscar Hawk. He was especially proud of his heritage as a direct descendent of the pioneers, John and Christian Lauffer. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry J. Hawk, in 1976. He is survived by his son, Dennis and wife, Barbara, and granddaughters, Elizabeth, Nicole, and Heather; daughter, Renee and husband, Jamal and grandchildren, Adam, Zachariah, and Nadra-Claire; sister, Jeanne Baughman (late beloved brother-in-law James); brother, Kenneth Hawk (wife Linda); and many nieces, nephews and friends, including his best rescue buddy, his Labrador, Angel. He retired from Elliot Co. in Jeannette, where he started working right after he graduated high school. His hardworking, generous, and fun-loving spirit, as well as his do-it-yourself wisdom and advice, will be sorely missed. Graveside services for friends and family will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, in Westmoreland Memorial Park, 150 East Side Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601, in the JFK Veteran section. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that you offer your prayers for God to embrace him with His love and mercy, and consider donating to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, www.afashelter.org. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 7, 2020.