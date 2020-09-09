Dennis Emlyn Taylor, 63, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peaceably Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at his home. Dennis was born June 11, 1957, in McKeesport, the son of the late James B. and Dorothy M. Taylor. Dennis was a 1975 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area Senior High School and attended Edinboro State University of Pennsylvania. He retired after a 30-year distinguished career with Westinghouse. He is survived by his beloved brothers, James (Judy), of Peekskill, N.Y.; Mark, of Mt. Pleasant; Dwayne (Minnie), of Lorton, Va.; Michael, of Palm Springs, Calif., and Douglas (Peggy), of Hampton, Va.; and several nieces, nephews, numerous aunts, an uncle, cousins and many much-loved friends. Dennis was an avid car collector, winning numerous awards at statewide and national car shows. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Church of God Christian Ministries Center, 936 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dennis may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 510 Pellis Road, Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601.
to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director. In compliance with the CDC Covid-19 guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home during the visitation at one time. When arriving at the funeral home you may be required to wait outdoor until permitted to enter. Social distancing and masks are required for the visitation and service.