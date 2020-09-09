1/1
Dennis E. Taylor
1957 - 2020-09-06
Dennis Emlyn Taylor, 63, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peaceably Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at his home. Dennis was born June 11, 1957, in McKeesport, the son of the late James B. and Dorothy M. Taylor. Dennis was a 1975 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area Senior High School and attended Edinboro State University of Pennsylvania. He retired after a 30-year distinguished career with Westinghouse. He is survived by his beloved brothers, James (Judy), of Peekskill, N.Y.; Mark, of Mt. Pleasant; Dwayne (Minnie), of Lorton, Va.; Michael, of Palm Springs, Calif., and Douglas (Peggy), of Hampton, Va.; and several nieces, nephews, numerous aunts, an uncle, cousins and many much-loved friends. Dennis was an avid car collector, winning numerous awards at statewide and national car shows. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Church of God Christian Ministries Center, 936 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dennis may be made to the American Cancer Society, 510 Pellis Road, Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601. Please visit Dennis's online memorial at www.saloom.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director. In compliance with the CDC Covid-19 guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home during the visitation at one time. When arriving at the funeral home you may be required to wait outdoor until permitted to enter. Social distancing and masks are required for the visitation and service.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
SEP
11
Service
10:00 AM
Church of God Christian Ministries Center
Interment
Mount Pleasant Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
7245472122
September 8, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy to all family and friends of Dennis. Was looking forward to seeing him this year. May he Rest In Peace.
Kerby Zozula
Classmate
September 8, 2020
You were a great guy and will be greatly missed by all. Enjoy driving all of the cool cars up in heaven. Rest In Peace Dennis.
Carl Patula
Friend
September 8, 2020
I will always remember Dennis and his love of cars. I extend my deepest condolences to the family, extended family and friends. My thoughts and prayers are with you. God bless you.
Salena Ridgely Moore
Friend
September 8, 2020
Was a pleasure to work with Dennis at STP! He always stayed in touch with us! Till we see ya again!
James Scheel
Friend
September 8, 2020
I'm very sorry to hear about Dennis. To all of the family our thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Angelo Poulich
Family Friend
September 8, 2020
My sympathy to the Taylor Family. Dennis was a coworker of mine and a good friend. May you Rest In
Peace my friend.
Dave Foglia
Coworker
September 8, 2020
The Man, The Myth, The Legend !! D.T. was a True Friend to everyone he met and will surely be Missed by All and Forgotten by None. Love You Brother, Rest In Peace.
Mark Griffin
Friend
September 8, 2020
Dennis was a great guy always smiling even when he was the one not feeling well. Worried about everyone but him self. He was a friend and will miss seeing him.

Sympathy to his family.
Mary Ponko
mary ponko
September 8, 2020
Sorry to hear about Dennis passing. May God comfort the family during this difficult time. Worked with Dennis on the road and at Waltz Mill. Wild turkey toast to you.
Twig and Albert Vinski
Coworker
