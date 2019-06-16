Dennis Giannilli, 67, of Latrobe, died Friday, June 14, 2019, while surrounded by family in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, after showing great strength through a long, courageous battle with IPF. He was born Feb. 17, 1952, in Greensburg, and was raised in Luxor by the late James and Theresa (DeBiase) Giannilli. He, with his wife by his side, devoted his labor of love to owning and operating Giannilli's Restaurant in Carbon. Dennis was a member of Saint Vincent Basilica, Latrobe, and was a proud Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Giannilli; and his sister, Shirley Leonard. He is survived and will be greatly missed by the love of his life, his wife of 49 years, Linda S. (Leone) Giannilli, who he affectionately called "Weezy"; three sons, Gino Giannilli and wife, Dana, of Latrobe, Michael Giannilli and wife, Lindsay, of Greensburg, and Nicholas Giannilli and partner, Mark Patterson, of Latrobe; the joys of his life, his seven grandchildren, Nico, Marco, Kameran, Lola, Dante, Domenick, and Mikey; his brother, David Giannilli and wife, LeeAnne, of Latrobe; four sisters, Theresa Cohen and husband, Harry, of New Jersey, Loretta Kabala and husband, Jerry, of Latrobe, Doris Trongo and husband, Tony, of Latrobe, and Tina Matthews, of Jeannette; his brother-in-law, George Leonard, of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be warmly received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Saint Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery, with full military honors accorded by the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg Honor Guard.

